DC Abbottabad sets new price of tandoori Roti

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Friday along with the Chairman of the Price Review Committee announced revised prices for Tandoori Roti in the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Friday along with the Chairman of the price Review Committee announced revised prices for Tandoori Roti in the district.

Under the new regulations, a 100-gram Roti will cost Rs 15, while a 200-gram will be priced at Rs 30.

This decision comes in response to directives from the provincial government to ensure the affordability and accessibility of essential food items for the residents of Abbottabad.

In light of these changes, the DC has urged the public to promptly notify the district administration and the food department if any tandoor owner is found selling Roti at prices higher than those prescribed. Residents can report such instances by contacting the designated helpline at 0992.9310236.