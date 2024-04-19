DC Abbottabad Sets New Price Of Tandoori Roti
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Friday along with the Chairman of the Price Review Committee announced revised prices for Tandoori Roti in the district
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Friday along with the Chairman of the price Review Committee announced revised prices for Tandoori Roti in the district.
Under the new regulations, a 100-gram Roti will cost Rs 15, while a 200-gram will be priced at Rs 30.
This decision comes in response to directives from the provincial government to ensure the affordability and accessibility of essential food items for the residents of Abbottabad.
In light of these changes, the DC has urged the public to promptly notify the district administration and the food department if any tandoor owner is found selling Roti at prices higher than those prescribed. Residents can report such instances by contacting the designated helpline at 0992.9310236.
Recent Stories
BISP embraces E-procurement: launches inaugural tender
Modi govt broken all records of oppression to win elections: President AJK
PM for further strengthening economic, trade ties with Turkiye
Administrative machinery actively checking price, weight of roti/naan: minister
Advisor asks tourists to avoid visiting Kaghan during current rains
Business community indebted to Ahsan Zafar for his unprecedented services: Yousu ..
Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review strategy for anti-Polio drive
Registration process under BISP continues in Sargodha
QAU announces scholarships for KP students
Prisoner commits suicide in Timergara Jail
RCB takes action against selling expired food items
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for further strengthening economic, trade ties with Turkiye26 minutes ago
-
Administrative machinery actively checking price, weight of roti/naan: minister30 minutes ago
-
Advisor asks tourists to avoid visiting Kaghan during current rains30 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review strategy for anti-Polio drive27 minutes ago
-
Registration process under BISP continues in Sargodha27 minutes ago
-
QAU announces scholarships for KP students27 minutes ago
-
Prisoner commits suicide in Timergara Jail27 minutes ago
-
RCB takes action against selling expired food items27 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosting International Conference next week on “Pakistan in the Emerging Geopolitical Landscap ..26 minutes ago
-
Market-based subjects being introduced in educational institutions: Minister26 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress burn prevention measures56 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security56 minutes ago