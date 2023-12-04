DC Abbottabad shows dissatisfaction over computerization of land record

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday chaired a meeting regarding the computerization of land records at his office. Deputy Director Service Delivery Center (SDC) Sajjad Khan briefed him on updates about the current status of computerization and the progress made in the past week.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the progress during this meeting and emphasized that, in line with the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the computerization of the remaining positions in Abbottabad should be completed within one month, with no compromises in this regard.

People of Abbottabad are facing difficulties in mutation of their properties while on the other side government of KPK is also facing huge losses in terms of duties owing to non computerization of land record.

The meeting was attended at the meeting were Deputy Director SD Sajjad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Tehsildar Abbottabad Gul Rahman, and other relevant revenue staff.