DC Abbottabad shows reservation on increasing number of COVID-19 cases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Sunday showed reservation on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in district Abbottabad.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the Coronavirus situation in district Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner also directed District Health Officer (DHO), Health Department, MS district headquarters hospital Abbottabad and Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) for the increase of capacity for Coronavirus beds in the district.

District Police Officer Abbottabad and Pak Army representatives assured DC Abbottabad of their cooperation.

DC also ordered price Control Magistrate, Local Government and Tehsil Municipal Administrator (TMAs) to strictly enforce Coronavirus SOPs in markets and other places.

He disclosed that markets and businesses would remain close to Friday and Saturday rather than Saturday and Sunday in the district.

Medical stores, hotels, restaurants, tire shops, petrol pumps, oil depot, bakeries, general stores, karyana store, milk shop, meat shop, flour chaki, EPG filling points, agriculture machinery workshops, spare parts, printing press and franchises of mobile phone companies would remain open throughout the week, the deputy commissioner disclosed.

He said that congregational pray would be organized at an open place, civil administration would keep in touch with Ulema to strictly enforce SOPs in mosques and other religious activities.

Use of face mask on all public places is mandatory, to ensure Coronavirus SOPs in public transport they would carry only 50 percent passengers, all public and private office would ensure police of 50 percent employees work from home, all shrines, contact sports activities would remain close.