DC Abbottabad Supervises COVID-19 Vaccination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat along with DMO IMU Hazara Syed Sahib Shah on Wednesday inspected the facilities of Harno, Dhamtoor and Nawan Shahr for health service delivery and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccination.

During the visit, he directed in-charges to provide maximum facilities to the community and said medicines should be provided free of cost to all needy patients. The Deputy Commissioner supervised the COVID-19 vaccination in Harno, Dhamtoor and Nawanshahr union councils and directed the teams to stay in the fields and provide maximum coverage to protect the community from the Coronavirus.

Tariq Salam Marwat also directed the health department that the field monitors should continuously check the health facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

