DC Abbottabad Takes Initiatives To Improve Healthcare Services
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday underscored the district administration's commitment to enhance the health sector for residents.
He expressed these views while chairing District Steering Committee meeting.
The DC also took decisive action against absent staff and misconduct across Rural Health Centers (RHCs), Basic Health Units (BHUs), and District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) and issued directives including stringent monitoring of basic health centers, formal action against absent medical personnel, and enhancing performance in critical areas such as emergency services and dental care within DHQs.
Furthermore, he emphasized on the improvements for emergency response, patient admissions, and facilities at the Women and Children Hospital.
Deputy Commissioner Iqbal highlighted that prioritizing the public health and well-being stands as the foremost agenda of the district administration, with all mandatory resources being allocated towards this objective.
During the meeting, detailed briefings were provided by the Health Department regarding performance evaluations and the implementation of prior decisions.
Instructions were also issued regarding staff appointments, addressing staff absence from duty and ensuring the availability of medicines across health centers, including Type D facilities, RHCs, and Family Welfare Centers.
Additionally, focus was directed towards enhancing the overall performance, staff attendance, and provision of facilities at DHQ Hospitals, encompassing emergency services, dental care, and cleanliness measures.
In the meeting it was also decided to take steps to address the issue of expired medicines at various healthcare facilities, including Type D Hospital Boi, RHC Khaira Gali, Basic Health Center Bokot, BHU Stora, and Soul Dispensary Leran, with directives issued for necessary action against responsible parties.
Commissioner Iqbal reiterated directives regarding staff attendance, medication availability, and service provision to citizens.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Racket involved in supplying drugs to students busted1 minute ago
-
NC fighting for IIOJK’s identity, dignity: Farooq Abdullah11 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests couple supplying drugs in education institutions21 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests couple supplying drugs in educational institutions21 minutes ago
-
FBR official meets stone-crushing units owners, asks for tax payments21 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to complete Blue Area Parking Plaza by June's first week: Randhawa21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC29 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates commitment to complete trade, connectivity projects with Uzbekistan31 minutes ago
-
Fruitful policies of institutions need of hour : Sherry Rehman40 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate establishment of Pakistan Skill Company, Skill Development Fund41 minutes ago
-
CTP amends rule 9-3, Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 to facilitate citizens41 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Sahiwal road accident41 minutes ago