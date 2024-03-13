Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 06:08 PM

DC Abbottabad takes measures to ensure availability of essential items on control rates

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday took proactive measures to ensure the availability of essential items at reasonable prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

In line with government directives, the DC inspected various markets and utility stores across Abbottabad, including Malkpura and Main Bazaar Vegetable Market. During these inspections, he engaged with citizens and provided necessary directives to the staff.

He was accompanied by Price Control Magistrate/Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal emphasized the importance of implementing price lists effectively and promptly addressing any complaints from the public.

He stressed strict action against any person found violating the price lists, highlighting that citizen relief was the foremost priority for the district administration.

Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding price violations during Ramazan through various channels, including the District Control Room on phone number 09929310553, the Main Bazaar Help Desk on 03135809446, and the Link Road Help Desk on 03145037644.

