DC Abbottabad takes swift action during a surprise visit to Tehsil Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) To address pressing issues in Havelian Tehsil, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday paid an unannounced visit to various locations to assess traffic concerns, illegal stands, and unregulated traffic control and inspected bus and wagon stands in Havelian.

During the visit, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Havelian, and DSP Traffic Havelian were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad prioritized resolving immediate traffic issues and directed improvements in facilities for residents.

He ensured strict law enforcement by coordinating efforts with the administration and police officers.

In a surprising move, Khalid Iqbal also visited the Nadra office in Havelian.

Responding to public complaints, the Deputy Commissioner engaged with citizens during his visit to the Nadra office.

He addressed issues, listened to the grievances of the public, and issued directives to the Nadra office administration for potential improvements in facilities.

Later in the day, Khalid Iqbal extended his visit to the Industrial Estate in Havelian to tackle issues related to transmission lines.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal provided operational insights during the visit.