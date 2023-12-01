Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Takes Swift Action During A Surprise Visit To Tehsil Havelian

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 11:30 AM

DC Abbottabad takes swift action during a surprise visit to Tehsil Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) To address pressing issues in Havelian Tehsil, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday paid an unannounced visit to various locations to assess traffic concerns, illegal stands, and unregulated traffic control and inspected bus and wagon stands in Havelian.

During the visit, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Havelian, and DSP Traffic Havelian were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad prioritized resolving immediate traffic issues and directed improvements in facilities for residents.

He ensured strict law enforcement by coordinating efforts with the administration and police officers.

In a surprising move, Khalid Iqbal also visited the Nadra office in Havelian.

Responding to public complaints, the Deputy Commissioner engaged with citizens during his visit to the Nadra office.

He addressed issues, listened to the grievances of the public, and issued directives to the Nadra office administration for potential improvements in facilities.

Later in the day, Khalid Iqbal extended his visit to the Industrial Estate in Havelian to tackle issues related to transmission lines.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal provided operational insights during the visit.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Visit Traffic Havelian

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

13 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

13 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

13 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

13 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

13 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

13 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

14 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan