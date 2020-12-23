DC Abbottabad tested COVID-19 positive, quarantined himself at home

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Wednesday tested COVID-19 positive and quarantined himself at home.

According to details, the DC remained busy for last few weeks in checking implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in various places of the city by visiting the general bus stand, Bazaars, transport and markets.

The coronavirus test of DC was conducted and after receiving results it was observed that his COVID-19 test was positive after which he quarantined himself for five days at home.

In district Mansehra the number of Coronavirus positive cases reached 2217 while 1927 patients have been recovered, test reports of 521 suspected patients were awaited which would increase the number of positive cases.

During the last 24 hours, 9 more people have become the victim of COVID-19 in Mansehra.

The health department has tested 23026 people for Coronavirus wherein 20844 people were tested negative.

District administration Haripur has imposed a micro smart lockdown in 17 localities of the district on the request of the health department to control the further spread of the Coronavirus.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except supply of essential commodities was allowed whereas all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

During the last 24 hours, 17 new cases of Coronavirus have been tested positive in district Haripur, 95 patients have been recovered and one person has lost life.