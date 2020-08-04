UrduPoint.com
DC Abbottabad To Start Tree Plantation Campaign From Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

DC Abbottabad to start tree plantation campaign from Sunday

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Tuesday said that the district administration would conduct a regular tree planting campaign on Sunday in which more than one lakh trees will be planted across the district.

He inspected various places around the city for tree planting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, DFO Glaze, TMO Abbottabad, Assistant Director Local Government, Tehsildar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He expected that more trees can be planted in this year's monsoon tree planting campaign. He requested that during this tree planting campaign every person living in Abbottabad district must plant a tree of his or her own for a green and clean Pakistan.

