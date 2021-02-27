DC Abbottabad to strictly implement monthly performance report

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Saturday directed all departments to strictly implement the monthly performance targets and pay special attention to data entry.

He directed the district officers in the Deputy Commissioner's Office conference room. While presiding over the meeting regarding the performance of the department, PMRU in-charge officer Ali Shah along with his team gave a briefing on the performance of all the departments for the month of January 2021. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged all departments to further improve their performance. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on the provision of sanitation and other services appreciated the performance of Water and Sanitation Services Company WASA and called for further improvement. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad expressed frustration over the transfer of grievances between departments related to Pakistan Citizen Portal and directed Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Abid to take action on grievances between TMS, WASA, Public Health and C&W.

He also emphasized on staff training. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also issued instructions to the provincial government to write and take strict action against the officers who were absent from the meeting and the officers who did not perform well.

At the end of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged all the officers to play their full role in maintaining the writ of the government and resolving the grievances and grievances of the people. In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner's Office PMRU team will also provide training to the officers of all the departments related to e-governance system by the provincial government so that the functioning of the departments can be further improved and all possible facilities and amenities can be provided to the people.