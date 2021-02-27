UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Abbottabad To Strictly Implement Monthly Performance Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

DC Abbottabad to strictly implement monthly performance report

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Saturday directed all departments to strictly implement the monthly performance targets and pay special attention to data entry.

He directed the district officers in the Deputy Commissioner's Office conference room. While presiding over the meeting regarding the performance of the department, PMRU in-charge officer Ali Shah along with his team gave a briefing on the performance of all the departments for the month of January 2021. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged all departments to further improve their performance. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on the provision of sanitation and other services appreciated the performance of Water and Sanitation Services Company WASA and called for further improvement. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad expressed frustration over the transfer of grievances between departments related to Pakistan Citizen Portal and directed Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Abid to take action on grievances between TMS, WASA, Public Health and C&W.

He also emphasized on staff training. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also issued instructions to the provincial government to write and take strict action against the officers who were absent from the meeting and the officers who did not perform well.

At the end of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged all the officers to play their full role in maintaining the writ of the government and resolving the grievances and grievances of the people. In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner's Office PMRU team will also provide training to the officers of all the departments related to e-governance system by the provincial government so that the functioning of the departments can be further improved and all possible facilities and amenities can be provided to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad Water Company January All From Government

Recent Stories

Mattar Al Tayer: UAE Tour presents to the world im ..

4 minutes ago

Virus pushed global hunger to new heights: Mian Za ..

7 minutes ago

PAF celebrating Surprise Day today on 2nd annivers ..

9 minutes ago

NUST conferred “CSR Award for Social Impact & Su ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai customs & Ministry of economy inaugurate sec ..

33 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 February 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.