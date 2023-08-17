DC Abbottabad urges departments to strengthen environmental conservation efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Emphasizing the critical need for environmental conservation, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Thursday directed all government departments to rigorously enforce existing laws while actively contributing to the development of a more efficient ecosystem.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office here to discuss and finding solutions to environmental protection challenges. The meeting highlighted the impact of the environment, both on human health and livelihoods.

The DC said that as the population of Abbottabad was growing and the urbanization was continuing, the concerns over deforestation due to development, escalating pollution and the recurring threat of natural disasters such as flash floods persist, posing threats to environmental integrity and safety of life and property.

He said that formulating strategies for effective environmental protection was need of the time.

Stressing the importance of adherence to laws within the jurisdiction of each participant, he also emphasized the significance of interdepartmental coordination.

The Deputy Commissioner issued directives to ensure strict compliance with building codes, considering the fast-paced urbanization and migration patterns driving residential and commercial construction. He also outlined measures to combat deforestation, preserve wildlife biodiversity and take resolute action against unauthorized tree felling.

He said that all departments to revisit their existing regulations, ensure proper land allocation, obtain environmental impact assessments (EIA), and deliver services in alignment with legal mandates.

The meeting was attended by the AAC, Forest Magistrate Galyat Zark Yar Khan Turu, representatives from the Forest Department, Environment Protection Agency, Wild Life Foundation, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and other officials.