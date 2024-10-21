DC Abbottabad urges immediate action for visually impaired individuals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal during a meeting with a delegation from the Blind Association on Monday, addressed the pressing challenges faced by visually impaired individuals in the community.

The delegation brought attention to several critical issues, including the lack of employment opportunities, inadequate educational facilities, and insufficient infrastructure to support their unique needs.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal expressed his commitment to taking immediate action. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the rights and needs of visually impaired individuals and acknowledged their vital role in society. He reaffirmed that the implementation of effective policies for their welfare is a key government priority.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the necessity of increasing employment opportunities, providing quality education, and establishing appropriate infrastructure to improve the lives of visually impaired individuals. He also underscored the importance of developing specialized training programs and rehabilitation centers to promote their social and economic independence.

Reiterating his commitment, Iqbal assured that all available resources would be mobilized to help visually impaired individuals become productive members of society. He directed relevant agencies to formulate a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals and to implement practical measures for enhancing their quality of life.