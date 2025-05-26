DC Abbottabad Urges Parents To Cooperate During Anti Polio Drive In Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan Monday inaugurated a five-day anti-polio campaign set to run from May 26 to 30, 2025.
Speaking at the event, he emphasized the importance of administering polio drops to children under five years of age and urged parents to fully cooperate with health department teams to ensure the campaign's success.
During the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner personally administered polio drops to children before presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee.
The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Sardar Shakeel Sarwar, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zark Yar Khan Toru, EPI Coordinator Dr. Yasir Khan, representatives of the World Health Organization, police officials, and other relevant authorities.
A detailed review of the campaign’s preparations, including team training, security measures, and vaccine availability, was conducted during the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the health department and relevant authorities to ensure that all 225,469 children across the district receive polio drops. He also stressed the importance of inter-departmental cooperation and directed the police to provide full security coverage throughout the campaign.
To facilitate the door-to-door vaccination drive, 1,657 teams have been formed, tasked with reaching every household across the district. The Deputy Commissioner further directed revenue magistrates to oversee vaccination efforts in their respective areas, ensuring full coverage.
Additionally, he called for an extensive public awareness campaign through media, religious scholars, and the Information Department to educate parents about the critical importance of polio vaccination.
