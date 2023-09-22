Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Urges Public Services In Compliance With Right To Public Services Act

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting regarding the District Steering Committee of the Right to Public Services Commission

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting regarding the District Steering Committee of the Right to Public Services Commission.

During the meeting, District Monitoring Officer R.T.S provided a comprehensive briefing on the functions and objectives of the Right to Public Services Commission.
Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal underscored the importance of timely service delivery and directed all departments to ensure that services are provided within the timeframes stipulated by the government.

He emphasized the need to guarantee the certainty of service provision to citizens.

ADC General Abbottabad Jabril Raza, representatives from the District Police, board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Zakat, Education, Health and Public Health departments, WSSCA, Local Government, Industries, Labor, food Department, Finance Department, Motor Vehicle Examiner, and various others were present in the meeting.

