DC Abbottabad urges to use natural water resources for water supply schemes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday chaired a meeting regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP) at his office where a detailed briefing was given on master planning, water management sewerage, and wastewater treatment under KPCIP.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged to focus on gravity flow schemes and use of natural water resources and prevention of water wastage, adding that the use of natural water resources would improve groundwater levels and have a positive impact on the environment.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Abbottabad Lt. Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Executive Engineer Public Health Adnan Khan, Project Coordinator KPCIP, Assistant Director Local Government Haroon Tanoli, Representative Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad, TMA Abbottabad and officers of other departments.