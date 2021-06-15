DC Abbottabad visits APC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir Tuesday said that challenges were increasing after each passing day and he always preferred merit as strong institutions were the symbol of transparency.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Abbottabad Press Club (APC).

The DC further said that the democratic system in APC was commendable and exemplary for others and the role of media was very important. We will join hands with APC to provide relief to the masses, he expressed.

On this occasion, encroachment in the city, its removal and other issues of the city also came under discussion. Action against profiteering and hoarding was also discussed. Some journalists pointed out jungle fire, which erupts in the surrounding hills of Abbottabad city after each few days.

DC Abbottabad assured to resolve the issues including encroachment, jungle fire, clean drinking water, enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs in the city etc.