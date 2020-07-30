UrduPoint.com
DC Abbottabad Visits Cattle Markets, Inspects SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:26 PM

DC Abbottabad visits cattle markets, inspects SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Thursday visited the cattle markets in the city to review the implementation of SOPs in the cattle markets for sacrificial animals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Thursday visited the cattle markets in the city to review the implementation of SOPs in the cattle markets for sacrificial animals.

He reviewed the facilities available in the markets at Havelian, Salahd and Dhamtoor and issued instructions to the concerned area Magistrates and TMSs to ensure provision of facilities to the people under SOPs.

He urged the price control magistrates to ensure action against illegal markets set up in places other than those set up by the district administration. On this occasion Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Marvi Malik Sher, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Karan, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Aminul Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, TMO Havelian Ijaz Rahim And Assistant Commissioners Under Training were also present with him.

TMA and livestock staff in Bakra Mandi are ensuring animal registration, spray on vehicles loaded with animals and animals entering the market while ensuring the use of masks for people and social distance as well as strict implementation under SOPs.

Citizens are requested to visit only the markets set up by the district administration for buying and selling animals. The district administration has banned the sale and purchase of animals outside cities and markets, and violators will be prosecuted under section 144.

