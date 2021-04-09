DC Abbottabad visits Havelian Sasta Bazar

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Friday said that to ensure an affordable supply of food items to the people, the district administration has established "Sasta Bazaars" for the holy month of Ramadan

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Friday said that to ensure an affordable supply of food items to the people, the district administration has established "Sasta Bazaars" for the holy month of Ramadan. He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Sasta Bazaar near Railway Station Havelian.

The DC further said that masses and traders should cooperate with the government to improve the measures taken for the eradication of hoarding and profiteering.

Mughees Sanaullah stated that the provincial government has established Sasta Bazaar all across the province with the cooperation of district administrations to provide relief to the masses.

He said that to make this Bazar successful we would provide all facilities to the traders, push and hand cart dealers.

During Ramadan, all TMA officials besides the Sasata Bazar would also visit markets of the city to ensure the affordable supply of food items to the masses, adding he said.

Assistant Commissioner Havelian Akasha Kiran, TMO Havelian and other officials were also present during the visit of DC Abbottabad.