DC Abbottabad Visits Havelian Tehsil, Reviews Muharram Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:18 PM

DC Abbottabad visits Havelian Tehsil, reviews Muharram arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah along with District Police Officer Yasir Khan Afridi visited Havelian Tehsil and inspected the entrances and exit points of procession and Central Imambargah

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah along with District Police Officer Yasir Khan Afridi visited Havelian Tehsil and inspected the entrances and exit points of procession and Central Imambargah.

On the occasion DC issued instructions to Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Kiran and TMO Havelian Ijaz Rahim regarding implementation of SOPs inside the Imambargah and cleaning and lighting arrangements on the procession routes.

He also inspected the procession routes and reviewed the cleanliness and security arrangements.

During his visit to Sultanpur, POF Factory Imambargah, he reviewed arrangements of security and provision facilities and issued necessary instructions to TMO Havelians for complete arrangements.

More Stories From Pakistan

