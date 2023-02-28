UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Visits Revenue Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday said that following the government's directives, the district administration is ensuring holding revenue meetings across the district to ease provision of revenue services.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Revenue department where officials of the department and a large number of locals were present to share their grievances.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal listened to the people's problems, answered the questions and issued instructions to the revenue staff regarding immediate solutions. He said that the administration would also ensure regular holding of revenue staff meetings in future to resolve public grievances.

Khalid Iqbal said that with regard to the provision of revenue services, the revenue staff made it possible for people to obtain certificates of death, registry and domicile etc.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected Tehsil Building, branches, and Service Delivery Center Lower Tanawal, and met with the people and staff.

AAC-3 Zarik Yar Khan Toro, AAC-1 Ali Sher, Tehsildar Abbottabad, Tehsildar Service Delivery Center, Naib Tehsildar and all revenue staff were present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

