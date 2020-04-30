DC Abbottabad visits various masajids before Taraweeh prayers

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah inspected the overall arrangements that have been made for ensuring social distancing, anti-virus spray and removing of mats from the rooms and lawns of all masajids

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah inspected the overall arrangements that have been made for ensuring social distancing, anti-virus spray and removing of mats from the rooms and lawns of all masajids.

Deputy Commissioner was accompanied with DPO Abbottabad and other concerned officials during his visit to various masajids including Police Line Masjid, Al-Badr Masjid and Sethi before Taraweeh prayers to review implementation of precautionary measures against Corona as per government orders.

He appreciated the services of the Ulemas, religious scholars, and clerics for raising public awareness about Coronavirus and stressed that the Ulemas, religious scholars and clerics would continue to ensure that social distance for cleaning prayers in congregation, cleaning of masajids, rows, circles were laid on the floor as a guideline for the prayers.

Adherence to government orders for the prevention of corona will be ensured by adopting the method of prayer and disinfectant spray so that the worshipers can enjoy the blessings of the Holy month of Ramadan as well as be safe from corona in the masajids and worship in the Holy month of Ramadan should be continued without any hardship. Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, DPO and other police officials were also present on the occasion.