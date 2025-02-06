Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Visits Wifaq Ul Madaris Examination Center

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DC Abbottabad visits Wifaq ul Madaris examination center

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Thursday paid visit to Jamia Siddiqiya in Mian De Seri to review the annual exams conducted under Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan.

He praised the transparent, cheating-free examination system.

It is noteworthy that among the students appeared in the examinaton were a retired principal, a senior orthopedic doctor, and a professor, all above the age of 75, demonstrating their commitment to lifelong learning.

During the visit, Wifaq ul Madaris Hazara’s in-charge, Maulana Habib ur Rehman, briefed that 38 male and 105 female students were appearing for exams across Hazara Division, conducted simultaneously nationwide under a uniform syllabus.

Mufti Jafar Tayyar Maqbool Awan and Malik Junaid Tanoli hailed Wifaq ul Madaris’ curriculum as a model for modern institutions. They highlighted that 173,000 individuals in Pakistan have memorized the Holy Quran, compared to 5,000 in Saudi Arabia last year.

The DC assured government support for madaris, emphasizing the district administration’s continued role in educational initiatives.

