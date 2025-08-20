Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Vows Improved Healthcare Facilities, Strict Action Against Absent Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

DC Abbottabad vows improved healthcare facilities, strict action against absent staff

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan has said that improving the health department and providing better healthcare facilities to citizens was the top priority of the district administration. He emphasized that all available resources would be utilized to strengthen healthcare services.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Steering Committee (Health) at the DC Office Conference Room here Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner directed that under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda, facilities in hospitals and strict cleanliness measures must be ensured. He instructed that staff attendance at RHCs, BHUs, DHQs, and dispensaries must be guaranteed, and strict departmental action will be taken against absentee doctors and staff.

The Deputy Commissioner also stressed improvements in the performance of emergency, dental, and other departments at the District Headquarters Hospital, along with provision of clean drinking water, proper maintenance of washrooms, and improved delivery of services to patients. Similarly, he directed that at the Women and Children Hospital, better handling of emergency cases, ease in admissions, and provision of facilities for patients and attendants must be ensured.

During the meeting, the DMO IMU Health gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the health department and the progress on decisions made in the previous meeting.

The session was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Shakeel Sarwar, DMO IMU Health, DMS DHQ, DHO IS Coordinator Dr. Iram and other health officials.

Recent Stories

Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed ..

Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut

4 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during ..

Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods 

10 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education M ..

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..

16 minutes ago
 PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 po ..

PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points

19 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of ext ..

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

28 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews ..

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..

31 minutes ago
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

34 minutes ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

40 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

46 minutes ago
 Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women ..

Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

54 minutes ago
 PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start ..

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September

1 hour ago
 DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meetin ..

DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan