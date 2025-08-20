DC Abbottabad Vows Improved Healthcare Facilities, Strict Action Against Absent Staff
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan has said that improving the health department and providing better healthcare facilities to citizens was the top priority of the district administration. He emphasized that all available resources would be utilized to strengthen healthcare services.
Presiding over a meeting of the District Steering Committee (Health) at the DC Office Conference Room here Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner directed that under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda, facilities in hospitals and strict cleanliness measures must be ensured. He instructed that staff attendance at RHCs, BHUs, DHQs, and dispensaries must be guaranteed, and strict departmental action will be taken against absentee doctors and staff.
The Deputy Commissioner also stressed improvements in the performance of emergency, dental, and other departments at the District Headquarters Hospital, along with provision of clean drinking water, proper maintenance of washrooms, and improved delivery of services to patients. Similarly, he directed that at the Women and Children Hospital, better handling of emergency cases, ease in admissions, and provision of facilities for patients and attendants must be ensured.
During the meeting, the DMO IMU Health gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the health department and the progress on decisions made in the previous meeting.
The session was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Shakeel Sarwar, DMO IMU Health, DMS DHQ, DHO IS Coordinator Dr. Iram and other health officials.
