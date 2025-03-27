DC Abbottabad vows strict oversight of explosive license holders

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) To strengthen security measures and ensure strict compliance with regulations, the District Explosives Committee convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan and focused on monitoring the performance of explosive license holders.

Officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, SSP District Police, Inspector Mines and Minerals, a representative of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other law enforcement representatives, participated in the session.

Several key decisions were made to tighten oversight of explosive materials. Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan directed authorities to enforce rigorous monitoring of license holders and take immediate action against any violations.

Emphasizing the importance of public safety, he stated that ensuring security and upholding the law remain top priorities. He urged all relevant institutions to carry out their responsibilities with full commitment and vigilance.