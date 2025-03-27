Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Vows Strict Oversight Of Explosive License Holders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC Abbottabad vows strict oversight of explosive license holders

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) To strengthen security measures and ensure strict compliance with regulations, the District Explosives Committee convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan and focused on monitoring the performance of explosive license holders.

Officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, SSP District Police, Inspector Mines and Minerals, a representative of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other law enforcement representatives, participated in the session.

Several key decisions were made to tighten oversight of explosive materials. Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan directed authorities to enforce rigorous monitoring of license holders and take immediate action against any violations.

Emphasizing the importance of public safety, he stated that ensuring security and upholding the law remain top priorities. He urged all relevant institutions to carry out their responsibilities with full commitment and vigilance.

Recent Stories

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

1 hour ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

1 hour ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

1 hour ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

1 hour ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

1 hour ago
 Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

1 hour ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan