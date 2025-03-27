DC Abbottabad Vows Strict Oversight Of Explosive License Holders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) To strengthen security measures and ensure strict compliance with regulations, the District Explosives Committee convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan and focused on monitoring the performance of explosive license holders.
Officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, SSP District Police, Inspector Mines and Minerals, a representative of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other law enforcement representatives, participated in the session.
Several key decisions were made to tighten oversight of explosive materials. Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan directed authorities to enforce rigorous monitoring of license holders and take immediate action against any violations.
Emphasizing the importance of public safety, he stated that ensuring security and upholding the law remain top priorities. He urged all relevant institutions to carry out their responsibilities with full commitment and vigilance.
Recent Stories
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations
Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya
Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26
Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..
China launches new data relay satellite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Abbottabad vows strict oversight of explosive license holders6 minutes ago
-
Ejaz Anwar Chohan appointed as Election Commissioner Sindh6 minutes ago
-
FAO initiates Climate-Resilient Agricultural Training for 90,000 Farmers in Sindh6 minutes ago
-
RWMC committed to providing best cleanliness on Juma-tul-Wida6 minutes ago
-
Two police personnel martyrs, 17 injure in Quetta blast6 minutes ago
-
CUI Wah goes green: 400kW Solar Power System inaugurated to reduce carbon footprint16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strengthens cultural heritage through preservation and digitalization16 minutes ago
-
Faizan-e-Madina hosts largest Sunnah Itikaf in federal capital16 minutes ago
-
Man found dead at private hotel16 minutes ago
-
President condemns blast near police mobile in Quetta26 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh chairs meeting to review Z A Bhutto death anniversary arrangements36 minutes ago
-
Modi Administration intensifies crackdown on pro-freedom activists in IIOJK: Hurriyat Leader36 minutes ago