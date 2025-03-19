Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Vows Swift Action On Citizen Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) In a significant move to address public concerns, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, held a meeting with local citizens at his office today.

The session, conducted under the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s “Open Door Policy” and “Good Governance” initiatives, aimed to ensure prompt resolution of public grievances and strengthen trust between the administration and the community.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner listened carefully to the issues raised by citizens and directed relevant departments to take immediate action. He emphasized that no delay would be tolerated in resolving public complaints. “The district administration is fully committed to public welfare and will ensure that all grievances are addressed promptly,” he stated.

Sanaullah Khan also encouraged citizens to approach the district administration without hesitation for any problems they face, assuring them of swift and effective solutions. He reiterated the administration’s dedication to upholding the principles of good governance and providing relief to the people of Abbottabad.

This initiative reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to foster transparency, accountability, and public engagement in governance. The district administration remains steadfast in its mission to serve the community and improve the quality of life for all residents.

