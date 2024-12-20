DC Abbottabad vows to ensure polio vaccination for every child

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sana Ullah Khan Friday has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring polio vaccination for every child during the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He urged parents to fully cooperate with polio workers to achieve the complete eradication of the deadly virus.

Chairing an evening review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's Office on the fourth day of the campaign, DC Sana Ullah emphasized the importance of reaching every child.

The meeting was attended by officials from the health, police, education, and other relevant departments.

During the session, the Health Department presented a detailed briefing on the progress of the vaccination drive, the performance of polio teams and the challenges encountered.

The Deputy Commissioner praised the teams for their efforts and instructed them to enhance area coverage to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated.

He also directed officials to promptly resolve any obstacles in the campaign and provide all necessary facilities to support the polio teams in achieving their targets.

The five-day anti-polio drive in Abbottabad district, which commenced on December 16, aims to vaccinate millions of children against polio. The Deputy Commissioner reiterated his appeal to parents to cooperate fully with polio workers, stressing that their support is crucial to eradicating the disease from the region.