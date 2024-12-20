Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Vows To Ensure Polio Vaccination For Every Child

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DC Abbottabad vows to ensure polio vaccination for every child

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sana Ullah Khan Friday has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring polio vaccination for every child during the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He urged parents to fully cooperate with polio workers to achieve the complete eradication of the deadly virus.

Chairing an evening review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's Office on the fourth day of the campaign, DC Sana Ullah emphasized the importance of reaching every child.

The meeting was attended by officials from the health, police, education, and other relevant departments.

During the session, the Health Department presented a detailed briefing on the progress of the vaccination drive, the performance of polio teams and the challenges encountered.

The Deputy Commissioner praised the teams for their efforts and instructed them to enhance area coverage to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated.

He also directed officials to promptly resolve any obstacles in the campaign and provide all necessary facilities to support the polio teams in achieving their targets.

The five-day anti-polio drive in Abbottabad district, which commenced on December 16, aims to vaccinate millions of children against polio. The Deputy Commissioner reiterated his appeal to parents to cooperate fully with polio workers, stressing that their support is crucial to eradicating the disease from the region.

Related Topics

Police Polio Education Abbottabad Progress December All From Million

Recent Stories

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

1 minute ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

19 minutes ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

28 minutes ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

33 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

43 minutes ago
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

53 minutes ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

1 hour ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

3 hours ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

3 hours ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan