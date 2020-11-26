DC Abbottabd imposes ban on hill razing under section 144

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Wednesday imposed a complete ban on all sorts of razing of hills for housing societies in district Abbottabad

While taking notice of hill razing on Karakoram Highway (KKH), Shimla Hill and Murree road the DC imposed the ban under section 144 for cutting of hills and blast mining, particularly near the roads.

According to the notification, the ban was imposed on hill leveling for any purpose under forest act section 36 where violators would also face a jail sentence.

District administration, police and forest department have warned the people those are involved in blasting, cutting, sale and purchase of hills.

It was also observed that the land mafia was destroying the beautiful hills of both districts by demolition which many time triggered land sliding and also raised environmental issues, these property masters have also axed down the most beautiful and precious forests during the last two decades in the name of housing societies.

Earlier, the Forest department informed the administration that some elements are destroying the hills of Abbottabad for housing societies and also chopping the precious trees to make way for housing plots.