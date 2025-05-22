Open Menu

DC Abdul Nasir Urges New Recruits To Serve With Dedication

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM

DC Abdul Nasir urges new recruits to serve with Dedication

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Nasir Khan emphasized that the newly appointed staff must fulfill their official duties with dedication and commitment. “Work not only within the office but also serve with the spirit of national duty.

Utilize your full potential to play an effective role in providing relief to the public,” he said.

He issued these directives during a meeting held in his office with the newly appointed computer operators. The meeting was also attended by Additional DC Adnan Jameel and other relevant office staff.

"Your commitment should not be limited to the office alone. Work with the spirit of serving the country and utilize all your abilities to provide relief to the public," he stated during a meeting.

The DC emphasized that the land computerization process in the district is already 74% complete and the remaining work must be finalized within the next one to one and a half months.

He acknowledged past delays due to staff shortages and emphasized that the new recruits are expected to bridge this gap. "The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made the quick completion of recruitment a priority to avoid disruptions and complications for candidates," he added.

The session also served to distribute appointment orders and reiterate the commitment made by recruits during their interviews—to work with dedication and utilize their full capabilities.

He reminded them that district administration demands significantly more effort, often extending beyond regular office hours. “You may be called for duty at any time. During the probation period, any negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Special instructions were given to those assigned to the Service Delivery Center to take their responsibilities seriously and assist citizens effectively.

Recent Stories

Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings opt to bat first again ..

Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, TRENDS sign strate ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, TRENDS sign strategic research MoU at ‘Make it ..

12 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalan ..

PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..

17 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 ADGM’s Registration Authority joins IFIAR Enforc ..

ADGM’s Registration Authority joins IFIAR Enforcement Working Group

27 minutes ago
 NHRI launches 'Legislation Lab' discussing mental ..

NHRI launches 'Legislation Lab' discussing mental health law

27 minutes ago
Sheraa, HORIVISTA forge strategic partnership to b ..

Sheraa, HORIVISTA forge strategic partnership to boost cross-border startup grow ..

27 minutes ago
 NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Tr ..

NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty as act of war

32 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attrac ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attracts bids worth AED6.93 billion

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France v ..

Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France visit after Global Water Summit ..

57 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in the Emirates

57 minutes ago
 Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future governm ..

Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future government digital models

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan