DC Abdul Nasir Urges New Recruits To Serve With Dedication
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Nasir Khan emphasized that the newly appointed staff must fulfill their official duties with dedication and commitment. “Work not only within the office but also serve with the spirit of national duty.
Utilize your full potential to play an effective role in providing relief to the public,” he said.
He issued these directives during a meeting held in his office with the newly appointed computer operators. The meeting was also attended by Additional DC Adnan Jameel and other relevant office staff.
"Your commitment should not be limited to the office alone. Work with the spirit of serving the country and utilize all your abilities to provide relief to the public," he stated during a meeting.
The DC emphasized that the land computerization process in the district is already 74% complete and the remaining work must be finalized within the next one to one and a half months.
He acknowledged past delays due to staff shortages and emphasized that the new recruits are expected to bridge this gap. "The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made the quick completion of recruitment a priority to avoid disruptions and complications for candidates," he added.
The session also served to distribute appointment orders and reiterate the commitment made by recruits during their interviews—to work with dedication and utilize their full capabilities.
He reminded them that district administration demands significantly more effort, often extending beyond regular office hours. “You may be called for duty at any time. During the probation period, any negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated,” he warned.
Special instructions were given to those assigned to the Service Delivery Center to take their responsibilities seriously and assist citizens effectively.
