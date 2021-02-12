UrduPoint.com
DC Abdul Salam Launches Spring Tree Planting Drive

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Abdul Salam Achakzai inaugurated the spring tree planting campaign by planting tree on Friday.

Forest Range Officer Bakhtiar Ahmed, Deputy Director Agriculture Munir Ahmed Halimi and Secretary Market Committee Takri Abdul Salam Malazai were present on the occasion.

A special prayer was also offered after planting the tree. Inaugurating the tree planting campaign, Deputy Commissioner Kharan said that planting trees is the moral and national duty of all civilized citizens and every human being should follow the formula of one tree to reduce pollution of the environment.

He also urged people to play their special role for the cheapest way to combat environmental pollution and changing climatic conditions.

The benefits of tree planting include the supply of oxygen for respiration, which absorbs carbon dioxide gas from the atmosphere, and the economic benefits of planting trees, he added.

He further said that the residents of the houses and lands where the trees had been planted, should pay special attention on planted trees.

