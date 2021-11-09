UrduPoint.com

DC, AC Malakand Directed To Report To Establishment Dept

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:21 PM

The competent authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday transferred Altaf Ahmad Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Malakand (BPS- 18) and Fawad Khattak, Assistant Commissioner, Dargai Malakand (BPS-17), directing both the officers to report to the Establishment Department for further posting

Consequent upon the orders, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Malakand has been authorized to hold additional Charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner Malakand till further orders.

Likewise, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Dargai, Malakand, Muazzam Khan (BPS-17) has been authorized to hold additional charge of the post of AC, Dargai Malakand till further order.

