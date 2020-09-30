DC accentuates heads of educational institutes to follow COVID SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has emphasized upon heads of all educational institutes to follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to avoid the spread of the pandemic

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has emphasized upon heads of all educational institutes to follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

He said this during his surprise visit to various schools. He was accompanied by CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan.

DC said that it was our national obligation to keep ourselves and the students safe from COVID and its only solution is to follow SOPs.

He said , no lenient view will be taken and those violating SOPs will be held responsible and action against them will be taken as per law.

DC expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made in schools and appreciated the efforts of the CEO Education. He also directed all the education officers to keep paying surprise visits to schools to ensure strict compliance of SOPs. On the other hand as per the survey carried out by a group of journalists, the attendance of the students in schools was found thin but the SOPs were being followed strictly. Meanwhile on1st October, DC Attock will hold open kutchery in Tehsil Council Hall Attock while all assistant commissioners will hold open kutcheries in their respective tehsils.