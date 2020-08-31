DC, ACs remain present in the field to monitor rain situation

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro along with officers of concerned department Monday remained present in the field and monitored dewatering of accumulated rain water from residential localities of Hyderabad city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Rural talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro along with officers of concerned department Monday remained present in the field and monitored dewatering of accumulated rain water from residential localities of Hyderabad city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Rural talukas of the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai and the Assistant Commissioners of City, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Rural talukas visited different pumping stations and reviewed arrangements made for dewatering of rainy water from respective areas.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Qaim Akbar Nimai said district administration was trying its best to provide relief to the general public during torrential rains and all out efforts would be made to drain out rainy water from urban as well as rural areas of the district.

The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab, AC Latifabad Abdul Majeed Zuhrani, AC Rural Subhan Shoro, AC Qasimabad along with concerned Mukhtiarkars personally visited different areas and inspected arrangements for drainage of rain water and ensured functioning of pumping stations.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed HESCO officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the pumping stations so that dewatering work could be accomplished for convenience of the people.

The officials of WASA and HMC were also engaged in lifting of the garbage from residential areas and cleaning of storm drains for timely draining out of rain water.