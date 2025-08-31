DC Actively Engaged In Efforts To Rehabilitate Flood Victims
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem has been actively engaged in efforts to rehabilitate flood victims and restore normalcy in the affected areas.
During his visit to inspect the rehabilitation of the flood-damaged road from Madh Chowk to Madh Ranjha, he directed the Highways Department to expedite the repair and ensure the road is restored as soon as possible. He also instructed FESCO officials to assess and immediately restore electricity installations in the affected areas to ease the hardship faced by residents.
DC Waseem reaffirmed the commitment of the district administration, stating that they stand firmly with the flood victims and will continue to support them until full recovery is achieved.
He also visited a relief camp, where he personally reviewed arrangements for the overnight stay of affected families. Demonstrating solidarity, the Deputy Commissioner shared a meal with the flood victims, assuring them of the administration’s unwavering support.
“You are not alone in these difficult times. The district administration is with you,” he told the victims during his interaction.
He added that work is ongoing around the clock to restore essential services and ensure that life in the affected areas returns to normal as soon as possible. Ensuring the safety, shelter, and rehabilitation of the victims remains the top priority of the administration, DC Waseem concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC actively engaged in efforts to rehabilitate flood victims1 minute ago
-
Severe flooding in rivers, rains trigger mass evacuations1 minute ago
-
CM visits flood relief camp in Kasur, meets women, children1 minute ago
-
SSP Investigation orders speedy submission of case challans to courts1 minute ago
-
Relief and rehabilitation operations in full swing in Kot Momin1 minute ago
-
CM reviews facilities at relief camp1 minute ago
-
Free medical camp1 minute ago
-
Army, Police, Rescue teams mount massive evacuations as Punjab battles historic floods1 minute ago
-
Senator, MPA offer condolences to Senate chairman1 minute ago
-
Hazrat Mian Mir Urs tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
94 people rescued in Faisalabad11 minutes ago
-
SIAL operations closed till Monday11 minutes ago