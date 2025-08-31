Open Menu

DC Actively Engaged In Efforts To Rehabilitate Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DC actively engaged in efforts to rehabilitate flood victims

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem has been actively engaged in efforts to rehabilitate flood victims and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

During his visit to inspect the rehabilitation of the flood-damaged road from Madh Chowk to Madh Ranjha, he directed the Highways Department to expedite the repair and ensure the road is restored as soon as possible. He also instructed FESCO officials to assess and immediately restore electricity installations in the affected areas to ease the hardship faced by residents.

DC Waseem reaffirmed the commitment of the district administration, stating that they stand firmly with the flood victims and will continue to support them until full recovery is achieved.

He also visited a relief camp, where he personally reviewed arrangements for the overnight stay of affected families. Demonstrating solidarity, the Deputy Commissioner shared a meal with the flood victims, assuring them of the administration’s unwavering support.

“You are not alone in these difficult times. The district administration is with you,” he told the victims during his interaction.

He added that work is ongoing around the clock to restore essential services and ensure that life in the affected areas returns to normal as soon as possible. Ensuring the safety, shelter, and rehabilitation of the victims remains the top priority of the administration, DC Waseem concluded.

