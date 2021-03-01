UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC, ADC Take Notice Of Dead Animals' Meat Sale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:12 PM

DC, ADC take notice of dead animals' meat sale

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Additional Deputy Commissoner (ADC) Sujawal jointly presided over a meeting here on Monday at Darbar Hall to review news circulated about selling of health hazardous meat of dead animals in Sujawal district

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Additional Deputy Commissoner (ADC) Sujawal jointly presided over a meeting here on Monday at Darbar Hall to review news circulated about selling of health hazardous meat of dead animals in Sujawal district.

According to a handout, among others livestock officials, union office bearers, representatives of the butcher society, notables of the city and officers concerned were also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Additional DC Riaz Hussain Leghari directed livestock officials to issue licenses to all butchers as well as to ensure the presence of veterinary officers during slaughtering of animals.

He also directed to visit all slaughterhouses and meat shops and review the situation and immediately register cases against butchers violating the Slaughter Control Act. He also instructed to administer preventive vaccines to domestic animals.

Related Topics

Dead Visit Sujawal All

Recent Stories

Farman commits to enhance investment for growth of ..

2 minutes ago

13 killed, in 1,007 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 10 illegal ..

2 minutes ago

Kenyan chamber of commerce to open its office in S ..

59 minutes ago

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.