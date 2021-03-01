DC, ADC take notice of dead animals' meat sale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Additional Deputy Commissoner (ADC) Sujawal jointly presided over a meeting here on Monday at Darbar Hall to review news circulated about selling of health hazardous meat of dead animals in Sujawal district.

According to a handout, among others livestock officials, union office bearers, representatives of the butcher society, notables of the city and officers concerned were also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Additional DC Riaz Hussain Leghari directed livestock officials to issue licenses to all butchers as well as to ensure the presence of veterinary officers during slaughtering of animals.

He also directed to visit all slaughterhouses and meat shops and review the situation and immediately register cases against butchers violating the Slaughter Control Act. He also instructed to administer preventive vaccines to domestic animals.