DC, ADC Visit Hospital, Meeting With Patients, Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General visited Liaquat Memorial Hospital on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir visited the children and other patients undergoing treatment at the hospital and extended Eid greetings.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat visited the emergency ward, children’s ward, pharmacy and other wards and reviewed all the arrangements.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat said that the attendance of staff in the hospital, the supply of medicines, sanitation conditions and the facilities were provided to the patients.
APP/arq/ijz/1645
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Bandipora10 minutes ago
-
Ex-Governor sacrificed two big, ten small animals, distributed meat among poor10 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha20 minutes ago
-
Three person killed in Gujranwala firing incident30 minutes ago
-
Eid ul Azha celebrated with religious zeal in Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan50 minutes ago
-
Coordinated operation continue to ensure cleanliness: Mayor Karachi50 minutes ago
-
WSSP’s Eid-ul-Adha cleanliness operation begins1 hour ago
-
DC Kohat visits hospital on Eid Day1 hour ago
-
RPO, DPO offer Eid prayers at Police Lines, share meal with police personnel1 hour ago
-
CDA launches massive post-Eid cleanliness drive1 hour ago
-
Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Bahawalpur with religious zeal1 hour ago