DC, ADC visit hospital, meeting with patients, children

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General visited Liaquat Memorial Hospital on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir visited the children and other patients undergoing treatment at the hospital and extended Eid greetings.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat visited the emergency ward, children’s ward, pharmacy and other wards and reviewed all the arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat said that the attendance of staff in the hospital, the supply of medicines, sanitation conditions and the facilities were provided to the patients.

