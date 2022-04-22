DC, ADC visit route of Youm-e-Ali procession to review arrangements

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Qasim Ijaz here on Friday visited the route of Youm-e-Ali procession and checked the arrangements and security measures

According to a district administration spokesman, Rawalpindi district Police had chalked out a comprehensive security and traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali processions to be held on Ramazan 20 and 21. Over 3500 police personnel were deployed to ensure security of the Youm-e-Ali processions, he added.

More than 100 traffic personnel were also deployed on the routes of the processions to regulate vehicular traffic. Routes leading to the processions were closed for all types of traffic and alternative routes were also highlighted.

Traffic police in collaboration with the district police had set up traffic diversion points in different areas and additional personnel were deployed on alternative routes to ensure traffic flow.

Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad had instructed all the officers not to allow traffic near the procession and parking should be at a distance of 200 yards.

He said special action was being taken against owners of vehicles that did not carry number plates and those with tinted glasses in view of security of 75 processions and 175 majalis of Youm-e-Ali.

About 1,200 volunteers were also performing security duties along with the police, he added.

He informed that everyone entering the procession was being searched and it was being ensured that they enter through walkthrough gates. CCTV cameras were also installed on procession routes, he added.

A special control room had also been set up for timely notification of all information throughout the region which was working round the clock, he added.

