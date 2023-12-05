Open Menu

DC Addresses Industry Concerns During Visit To Small Industries Estates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday conducted a visit to Small Industries Estates Abbottabad focusing on addressing the concerns raised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The visit was primarily aimed at assessing the ongoing challenges related to water scarcity and stock conditions in the region.

In response to the issues faced by local industries, the DC thoroughly examined the conditions at Small Industries Estates.

The assessment covered improvements in stock management, enhancements to the water drainage system, and the implementation of solid waste management measures.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning Abbas Afridi, TMQ Abbottabad representative Shakil Hayat, and a delegation from the Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Iqbal assured the industry representatives of the district administration's cooperation in addressing the current challenges faced by the industries. He underscored the pivotal role of industries in improving the economic conditions of the country and its citizens.

The DC expressed a commitment to taking concrete steps to facilitate and support the industries, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts between the district administration and industrial stakeholders.

