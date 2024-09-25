DC Addresses Open Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem held a khuli kutchehry (open court) and listened to people's complaints.
He issued directives for swift resolution of various problems.
The deputy commissioner was also actively seeking feedback from officials of the concerned departments to ensure effective follow-up. He assured applicants that resolving public issues promptly was top priority of the administration.
He issued clear instructions to the heads of district departments to avoid any delay tactics in addressing public concerns.
