(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh held an open court (khuli kutchehry) at his office under the government of Punjab open door policy, here on Monday.

He listened to the complaints and redressed some of them on-the-spot.

He said that common people were being listened to on the first two days of every month under the open door policy and their issues were being redressed.

Talking to applicants, DC Imran Hamid said addressing the issues of people was top priority of the district administration.

He also directed the officers of different departments to avoid delaying tactics and redress the issues of people.