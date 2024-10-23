Open Menu

DC Addresses People's Concerns In An Open Court

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DC addresses people's concerns in an open court

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday listened to public complaints in Municipal Commeetee Hall of Pano Aqil.

He issued orders on most of the complaints to officers concerned to resolve them on merit.

The deputy commissioner said that resolving issues of the general public is among the top priorities of the government, and directed the heads of district departments including assistant commissioners to show their responsibilities in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents and providing swift resolutions to their problems.

He said that the doors of his office were always open to people as their genuine grievances would be redressed on a priority basis.

The DC reassured attendees that both the government and administration are fully committed to resolving public problems at their doorstep.

The “Open Door Policy” aims to facilitate timely solutions to public grievances and ensure easy access to government offices, allowing citizens to present their concerns without barriers.

Related Topics

Sukkur Government Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

2 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

2 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

2 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

2 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

4 hours ago
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

17 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan