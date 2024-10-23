DC Addresses People's Concerns In An Open Court
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday listened to public complaints in Municipal Commeetee Hall of Pano Aqil.
He issued orders on most of the complaints to officers concerned to resolve them on merit.
The deputy commissioner said that resolving issues of the general public is among the top priorities of the government, and directed the heads of district departments including assistant commissioners to show their responsibilities in this regard.
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents and providing swift resolutions to their problems.
He said that the doors of his office were always open to people as their genuine grievances would be redressed on a priority basis.
The DC reassured attendees that both the government and administration are fully committed to resolving public problems at their doorstep.
The “Open Door Policy” aims to facilitate timely solutions to public grievances and ensure easy access to government offices, allowing citizens to present their concerns without barriers.
