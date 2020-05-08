DC addresses Tiger force personnel in Kohat

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman Friday visited TMA Kohat and inspected different steps being taken for the prevention of the coronavirus in the district

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman Friday visited TMA Kohat and inspected different steps being taken for the prevention of the coronavirus in the district.

Administrative and police officers, officials of the health department were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman also addressed the Tiger Force personnel. He elaborated on the importance, aims, objectives and responsibilities of the Tiger Force.

The TMA official while briefing the deputy commissioner about the ongoing activities for stopping the outbreak of coronavirus besides ensuring cleanliness and spray at different public places and highlighted the preventive measures for the safety of general public from coronavirus infection.