DC Administer Oaths To Returning Officers For Provincial Assembly Election

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 08:42 PM

On the direction of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Zaheer Anwar Jappa took the oath from the assistant returning officers, here, for holding the Provincial Assembly Elections 2023 in the committee room of his office

District Election Commissioner Muhammad Qayyum was also present on this occasion. Deputy Commissioner and the district returning officer from the constituency PP 245 Bahawalpur-I, Deputy District education Officer Khairpur Tamiwali and Assistant Returning Officer Rana Abdul Mateen, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Khairpur Tamiwali and Assistant Returning Officer Taiba Ramzan from Constituency PP 246 Bahawalpur-II, Deputy District Education Officer Hasilpur and Assistant Returning Officer Muhammad Safdar and Assistant Education Officer Hasilpur and Assistant Returning Officer Farhan Rasheed from Constituency PP 247 Bahawalpur-III, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Yazman and Assistant Returning Officer Muhammad Parvez and Assistant Education Officer Yazman and Assistant Returning Officer Muhammad Arslan Akram, Assistant Education Officer Yazman and Assistant Returning Officer Aqib Irshad and Deputy District Education Officer Yazman and Assistant Returning Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Akram from Constituency PP 248 Bahawalpur-IV, Deputy District Education Officer Ahmedpur East and Assistant Returning Officer Abdul Rauf from Constituency PP 249 Bahawalpur-V and Chief Officer Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East and Assistant Returning Officer Muhammad Usman from Constituency PP 250 Bahawalpur-VI, CEO Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur Assistant Returning Officer Mian Muhammad Asif and District Education Officer (Secondary) Bahawalpur and Assistant Returning Officer Rashid Cheema from Constituency PP 253 Bahawalpur-IX, Deputy District Education Officer Headquarters and Assistant Returning Officer Munawar Hussain, Deputy District Education Officer Bahawalpur City and Assistant Returning Officer Fayyaz Ahmed from Constituency PP 254 Bahawalpur-X gave their respective oaths.

Moreover, District Returning Officer Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has declared District Council Bahawalpur as the office of the District Returning Officer for the elections.

