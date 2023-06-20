DC administer the oath from Chairmen, Vice Chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Rabiaya Siyal on Monday administered the oath to the newly elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the Town Municipal Corporation Sachal, Town Municipal Corporation Empire and Town Municipal Corporation Hydari of Larkana city.

On this occasion, DC congratulated the newly elected Chairmen and vice Chairmen and said that the people of Larkana have given newly elected representatives a great responsibility by choosing them as their representatives, so it is the newly elected representatives duty to solve the problems of the people on a priority basis and to make the city beautiful and will play their perfect role.

President PPP Sindh Chapter Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari,DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Political Secretray to Chairman PPP Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ali Leghari, Tariq Anwar Siyal, Mayor Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar and Deputy Mayor Muhammad Ameen Shaikh, SSP Larkana Dr.

Muhammad Imran Khan, District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi, ADC-II Larkana Raja Darya Khan Qureshi andother government officials and representatives of the civil society and political parties in addition to the leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party attended the event.

A large number of the elected chairmen and vice chairmen of the Town Municipal committees (TMC) and Town Committees of the LMC were also present.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Ratodero administered oaths to the elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Municipal Committee Ratodero and Municipal Committee Naudero(Larkana).

Besides that, Assistant Commissioner Bakani took oath from the newly elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen Town Committee Ghirelo and Town Committee Arija in his office.

Assistant Commissioner Dokri(Larkana) administered the oath to the chairmen and vice-chairmen of the Town Committees of Dokri and Badah in his office.