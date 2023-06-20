UrduPoint.com

DC Administer The Oath From Chairmen, Vice Chairmen Of Town Municipal Corporations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 12:30 AM

DC administer the oath from Chairmen, Vice Chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Rabiaya Siyal on Monday administered the oath to the newly elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the Town Municipal Corporation Sachal, Town Municipal Corporation Empire and Town Municipal Corporation Hydari of Larkana city.

On this occasion, DC congratulated the newly elected Chairmen and vice Chairmen and said that the people of Larkana have given newly elected representatives a great responsibility by choosing them as their representatives, so it is the newly elected representatives duty to solve the problems of the people on a priority basis and to make the city beautiful and will play their perfect role.

President PPP Sindh Chapter Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari,DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Political Secretray to Chairman PPP Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ali Leghari, Tariq Anwar Siyal, Mayor Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar and Deputy Mayor Muhammad Ameen Shaikh, SSP Larkana Dr.

Muhammad Imran Khan, District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi, ADC-II Larkana Raja Darya Khan Qureshi andother government officials and representatives of the civil society and political parties in addition to the leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party attended the event.

A large number of the elected chairmen and vice chairmen of the Town Municipal committees (TMC) and Town Committees of the LMC were also present.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Ratodero administered oaths to the elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Municipal Committee Ratodero and Municipal Committee Naudero(Larkana).

Besides that, Assistant Commissioner Bakani took oath from the newly elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen Town Committee Ghirelo and Town Committee Arija in his office.

Assistant Commissioner Dokri(Larkana) administered the oath to the chairmen and vice-chairmen of the Town Committees of Dokri and Badah in his office.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Imran Khan Police Civil Society Larkana Naudero Darya Khan Dokri Ratodero Anwar Ali Pakistan Peoples Party Event From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

41 minutes ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

48 minutes ago
 Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: U ..

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: US

48 minutes ago
 UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimag ..

UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimagined’ in Seoul

1 hour ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

56 minutes ago
 Pakistani products attract visitors at SCO expo

Pakistani products attract visitors at SCO expo

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.