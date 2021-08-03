DC administers polio drops to children

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali administered polio drops to children and monitored the performance of static teams at City Transport Terminal and Railway Station Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali administered polio drops to children and monitored the performance of static teams at City Transport Terminal and Railway Station Faisalabad.

CEO District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Mushtaq Sipra and Incharge City Terminal Asim Ilyas were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner went inside the buses and checked marking of fingers of traveling children and confirmed from parents about vaccination of their kids. He also checked presence of polio teams at different points in addition to inspecting their record.

He urged the parents to get their children vaccinated during anti polio campaign for complete eradication of polio virus in the country.

He directed the Health department officers for effective monitoring of the campaign to achieve 100 % target.

The DC directed that polio teams should ensure their presence on public points including transport stands, busiest intersections, markets, hospitals, dispensaries, motorway, railway station, recreational places and other sites.

He said that strict monitoring of the campaign would be carried out and no negligence would be tolerated during the anti polio campaign in the entire district.