DC Administers Polio Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:36 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday administered anti polio vaccine to children whose parents previously refused to get them vaccinated. Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited different areas of the city and insisted the parents to become part of the anti-polio campaign so that children could be saved from permanent disability.

World Health Organization's Dr. Santosh, Kazim Jatoi of UNICEF and other officers were accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner during the visit.

