DC admires important role of disable persons in development of society

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao has said that persons with disabilities were also useful persons like normal people and playing their effective role in every segment He expressed these views while addressing a seminar as a chief guest at the conclusion of (9th-3-days All Sindh Disability Youth Seminar) held here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University City Campus Naushahro Feroze.

The DC said that a 5 percent quota in government jobs was being provided to the persons with disabilities.

He announced that every possible help would be provided while arrangements of boundary, building-hall would be constructed and facilities of transport be also provided to the persons of disabilities.

Provincial president of Disability Youth, Shahid Ahmed Memon briefed the DC and apprised the required issues. At the end of the seminar, The DC distributed complimentary-degrees among the best performers.