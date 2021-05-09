DC advices people to remains at home during Eid holidays

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio has appealed to the people to remain at home and avoid social gathering with relatives and friends during Eid holidays.

During visit Ramzan Bazar on Sunday, the deputy commissioner advised the people to refrain from visiting picnic points or making recreational trips to historical forts, parks and other places in the district during Eid holidays.