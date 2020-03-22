UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Advised Staff To Take Extraordinary Care

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:00 PM

DC advised staff to take extraordinary care

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar has asked the staff of revenue, local government, health, Police and Rangers deputed at Labour colony Sukkur for Zaireen, returning from Iran to exercise extraordinary care as the life of everyone was equally important.

Speaking to the staff during his visit here on Sunday, the official said that all the staff either deputed on the duty of escorting " Zaireen" returning from Iran to their native areas or those who were in contact with the general public must follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Iran Visit Sukkur Sunday All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Police urges customers to use App or Website ..

2 minutes ago

DEWA urges public to save natural resources to ens ..

2 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan launches new Centurium Prize Chal ..

18 minutes ago

Emirate of Sharjah lists US$200 million Sukuk on N ..

33 minutes ago

Discounted sanitisation services to homes, busines ..

3 hours ago

Three new recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.