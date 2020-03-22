DC advised staff to take extraordinary care

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar has asked the staff of revenue, local government, health, Police and Rangers deputed at Labour colony Sukkur for Zaireen, returning from Iran to exercise extraordinary care as the life of everyone was equally important.

Speaking to the staff during his visit here on Sunday, the official said that all the staff either deputed on the duty of escorting " Zaireen" returning from Iran to their native areas or those who were in contact with the general public must follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department.