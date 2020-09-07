UrduPoint.com
DC Advises Evacuation Of 'Katcha Area' Residents During Floods

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

DC advises evacuation of 'Katcha area' residents during floods

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao has advised the residents of Katch areas in limits of Nausheroferoze to evacuate the area in wake of expected heavy floods.

Presiding over a meeting on Monday to review the arrangements made to deal with expected floods in 'Kacha' area of Indus river, the DC directed to complete arrangements against such floods expected to pass from such area on September 9th and 10th.

The meeting was attended by Executive engineer Rohri Division Moro, Tariq Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Rizwan, Executive Engineer education Abdul Majeed Memon, DMISH Dr Fida Hussain Memon, DSR Indus Rangers Ali Sher, officials of Agriculture, Live stock, Revenue and other departments.

The DC asked the concerned departments to ensure implementation over contingency plan formulated for tackling flood situation.

DC directed district Education officers (DEO) to ensure cleaning work of all government buildings and call relevant staff.

Irrigation officials informed that monitoring of embankments was being carried out while required machinery and stone stock have been made available at embankments.

The DC also directed Health officials to set up medical camps during expected floods and ensure availability of Doctors, paramedical staff medicines and ambulances.

He directed all departments to apprise the control room set up at the DC office about flood situation and arrangements made for handling untoward situation.

DC asked the social welfare departments to ensure supply of cooked food and ration to flood-hit poor people while livestock department was advised to administer vaccines to the animals of people after shifting to safer places.

DC asked agriculture officials to submit report after determining financial losses occurred due to recent downpour and flood spells.

Assistant Commissioners were also directed to personally visit kacha areas and monitor flood relief activities.

