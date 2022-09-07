DC advises people to leave Bhan due to flood threat

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fariduddin Mustafa has issued a high threat alert about the impending flood in the town of Bhan Syedabad and asked the people to move to safe place

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fariduddin Mustafa has issued a high threat alert about the impending flood in the town of Bhan Syedabad and asked the people to move to safe place.

The deputy commissioner said that the nullah near Bhan Saiyedabad was at risk from RD 1 to 14 and the embankment could break at any time. He advised the residents of the city to move to a safe place.

He also advised the residents of Union Councils Talti, Bhamba and Sheikh to vacate their houses and move to safer places.